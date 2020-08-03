Fairfax County

Man Sought in Fairfax Homicide Nabbed in New Mexico

By Associated Press

A man being sought in the killing of a 20-year-old in Annandale, Virginia, has been arrested in New Mexico.

Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 25 checkpoint north of Las Cruces apprehended 20-year-old Abel Alexander Castro Juarez on Friday night.

Authorities said a commercial bus traveling north arrived at the checkpoint and agents performing an immigration inspection of all passengers located a man attempting to hide in the restroom.

Agents discovered Juarez had an active homicide warrant issued July 24 from the Fairfax County police and he was turned over to the New Mexico State Police.

Juarez allegedly shot Jose Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara, 20, of Annandale, Virginia, on Friday, July 25, in an apartment community.

It was unclear Sunday if Juarez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyCrime and Courts
