Man Sought in Killing of 18-Year-Old Woman in DC: Police

Police say the suspect and victim were in a relationship

D.C. police

D.C. police are looking for a man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman.

Jereal Booker, 21, of Northwest D.C., faces charges of second-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Irving Street NW about 1 p.m. Friday, police said.

Talaya Campbell was found with an apparent gunshot wound inside a home, police said.

When DC Fire and EMS arrived, Campbell showed no signs of life. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.

Police said Campbell and Booker were in a relationship.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 to leave an anonymous tip.

