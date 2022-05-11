Man Sought in ‘Brazen' Assault of 2 Girls in Virginia

A man sexually assaulted two 12-year-old girls in Prince William County, Virginia, on Tuesday morning, police say.

The suspect attacked the girls in two separate incidents near Ginn Memorial Park, Prince William County police said, which is less than a half-mile from Graham Park Middle School in the Triangle area.

"Right in the middle of daylight. So, it's kind of a brazen type of incident," First Sgt. Jonathan Perok told News4.

One girl was walking to school about 7:55 a.m. when a man began to follow her in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road, police said.

The man grabbed her from behind and touched her inappropriately. She yelled and was able to escape, police said.

He ran toward Ginn Memorial Park.

She reported the attack to school officials.

As police investigated, they found another girl had been followed, grabbed and sexually assaulted near Ginn Memorial Park that same morning.

She was also able to yell and get away. A passing driver picked her up and took her home, police said. She was crying and screaming when she got home, a neighbor told News4.

A family member contacted the police.

Special Victims Bureau detectives are looking for anyone who may have seen the suspect. He’s described as about 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and a "full beard." Photos appear to show goatee-type facial hair. He was wearing a light brown hooded jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes, police said.

Police say they have stepped up patrols near the school.

Graham Park Middle School said it would keep the community updated on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 703-792-7000 or pwcva.gov/policetip.

