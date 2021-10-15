Man Snuck into Chantilly School, Sexually Assaulted Student: Police

A man accused of sneaking into Chantilly High School in Virginia and sexually assaulting at least one student was arrested after two other victims reported him, police said.

The 22-year-old went into the school while wearing a mask, and his victim initially thought he was another student, Fairfax County Police said.

Galata Bengessa, of Fairfax, walked into the school with students about 8 a.m. on Sept. 27, police said.

He struck up a conversation with a female student, police said.

Bengessa allegedly touched the student inappropriately, police said.

She was able to get away and contact her mother, who alerted police.

Officers found Bengessa after the assault walking near Route 50, police said.

After speaking with officers, Bengessa was hospitalized, police said.

Police say two other victims have already come forward for crimes that occurred away from school property.

Bengessa was taken to an adult detention center on Wednesday night, police said.

Bengessa is facing several charges, including sexual battery, abduction by force and trespassing.

Police are looking for other possible victims.