Man Shot to Death Near Northeast DC Shopping Center

A man was shot and killed outside a busy shopping center in Northeast D.C. Thursday during the height of lunch hour, police say.

Officers got the call about the shooting just after noon and found the man dead in a parking lot behind a building n the 3900 block of Minnesota Ave. NE.

Dozens of shell casings surrounded the pickup truck where the man was killed. Authorities said the suspect, or suspects, fired 32 rounds at the victim.

As word of the shooting spread, distraught family members showed up to the scene.

At one point, two women walked up to police and fell to the ground after officers told them who the victim was.

Police have not publicly identified the victim.

No arrests have been made.

