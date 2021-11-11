Washington DC

Man Shot to Death Near Northeast DC Shopping Center

Thirty-two rounds were fired at the victim, police say

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed outside a busy shopping center in Northeast D.C. Thursday during the height of lunch hour, police say.

Officers got the call about the shooting just after noon and found the man dead in a parking lot behind a building n the 3900 block of Minnesota Ave. NE.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Dozens of shell casings surrounded the pickup truck where the man was killed. Authorities said the suspect, or suspects, fired 32 rounds at the victim.

As word of the shooting spread, distraught family members showed up to the scene.

Local

The News4 Rundown 55 mins ago

Book Ban and Air Force Memorial Maintenance: The News4 Rundown

D.C. jail 2 hours ago

DC Jail Probe: Transfer Concerns for Some Inmates

At one point, two women walked up to police and fell to the ground after officers told them who the victim was.

Police have not publicly identified the victim.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCshootingDC shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us