Man Shot to Death in Glenarden

A man died after someone shot him multiple times in Glenarden, Maryland, on Sunday, police say.
Prince George's County officers discovered 32-year-old Melvin Love Jr., of Severn, suffering from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of Reed Street about 7 p.m., police said.
Love died at the scene.
Detectives are working to identify a suspect and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the killing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Callers can refer to case number 22-0023384.