Man Shot to Death in Glenarden

A man died after someone shot him multiple times in Glenarden, Maryland, on Sunday, police say.

Prince George's County officers discovered 32-year-old Melvin Love Jr., of Severn, suffering from gunshot wounds on a sidewalk in the 3200 block of Reed Street about 7 p.m., police said.

Love died at the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the killing.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Callers can refer to case number 22-0023384.