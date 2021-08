A man was shot outside Topgolf in Oxon Hill Saturday, authorities said.

Prince George’s County Police said the shooting was reported at 6400 Clipper Way at the National Harbor at 7:44 p.m.

First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No suspect information has been provided and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.