A man was shot on the street outside of Gallaudet University in Northeast D.C., police said.

Authorities said a call came in just before 8 p.m. Sunday and officers responded to the 800 block of Florida Avenue NE.

A man was found “conscious and breathing” after the shooting, police said. They did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

Police did not immediately share a suspect description but said they were looking for a grey vehicle.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.