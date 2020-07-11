Man Shot on Metro Train Near Mt. Vernon Square Station

A man is critically hurt after someone shot him on a Metro train Saturday afternoon, police say.

Metro Transit Police officers responded to the Mt. Vernon Square station just before 5 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

They found the victim and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting happened on a green line train as it approached the station.

Yellow and green line trains were temporarily bypassing the Mt. Vernon Square station and the green line was single-tracking for a short time. Service has returned to normal.

