DC shooting

Man Shot on DC 295, Roadway Partially Closed

By NBC Washington Staff

dc 295 shooting march 30 2022
NBC Washington

A man was shot on DC 295, police say, and the roadway is partially closed ahead of the Wednesday evening rush hour. 

The victim was shot on northbound DC 295 near East Capitol Street NE, police said. The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition. 

All northbound lanes of DC 295 are closed to traffic. Chopper4 footage shows a number of officers on the scene and traffic being diverted. Delays extended for about 2 miles as of about 3 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not immediately clear if the shooting victim was inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

DC shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us