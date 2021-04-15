Man Shot in Northwest DC Near Naval Observatory; Female Suspect Sought

A man was shot in Northwest D.C. early Thursday and the police investigation has closed several blocks of Massachusetts Avenue north of the Naval Observatory, the Vice President’s official residence.

The man shot around 4:30 a.m. and taken to a hospital, police say. Police haven't released details on his condition.

They are looking for a blue vehicle that was seen in the area. The shooting suspect is a female, police say.

Massachusetts Avenue is closed between the 3400 and 3800 blocks, D.C. Police say. MATOC Alerts says the closure extends to Idaho Avenue NW.

The 2800-2900 blocks of 36th Street were also reported closed.

The area is also near a school, homes and several churches.

