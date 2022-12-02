Man Shot Near Silver Spring Apartments: Police

A man was shot early Friday in Silver Spring, police said, prompting officers to rope off an apartment parking lot.

Montgomery County police say officers responded about 3:05 a.m. to the 8500 block of 16th Street for reports of a shooting. That's about a half-mile away from downtown Silver Spring.

A man was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Further information about the victim’s identity or a potential suspect was not available.

Police roped off an apartment building’s parking lot during the investigation.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident, and they don't believe there's a threat to the community.

The Summit Hills Apartments management notified residents about the investigation in a statement saying that the incident was isolated and thanked the police for their response.

