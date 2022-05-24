Washington DC

Man Shot Near DC Elementary School

The shooting happened in front of Powell Elementary School in Northwest D.C., police say

A 19-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting near an elementary school in Northwest D.C. Tuesday, police say.

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. in front of Powell Elementary School on Upshur Street NW, D.C. police said.

Medics took the man to a hospital. He was conscious and breathing, police said.

D.C. police tweeted a lookout description for a possible suspect in the shooting.

Powell Elementary School is across the street from Roosevelt High School.

