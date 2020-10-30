Fairfax County

Man Shot Near Annandale Lounge, Police Say

A man was critically injured near the Diamond Lounge, police say

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and critically injured in Fairfax County early Friday near a lounge, police say.

Police responded to the Diamond Lounge on the 7200 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale after a shooting was reported, police said.

A man was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police say.

Local

Virginia 6 mins ago

Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina Reach Offshore Wind Agreement

storm team4 2 hours ago

Weather Alert: Rain, Flood Concerns Friday, Then Halloween Chills

Crime scene tape was seen outside the Diamond Lounge. Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.

There's no information about a possible suspect, police say.

Stay with News4 for more on this breaking news

This article tagged under:

Fairfax CountyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us