Man Shot Near Annandale Lounge, Police Say

A man was shot and critically injured in Fairfax County early Friday near a lounge, police say.

Police responded to the Diamond Lounge on the 7200 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale after a shooting was reported, police said.

A man was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police say.

Crime scene tape was seen outside the Diamond Lounge. Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.

There's no information about a possible suspect, police say.

