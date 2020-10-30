Man Shot Near Annandale Lounge, Police Say

A man was shot and critically injured in Fairfax County early Friday near a lounge, police say.
Police responded to the Diamond Lounge on the 7200 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale after a shooting was reported, police said.
A man was found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police say.
Crime scene tape was seen outside the Diamond Lounge. Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.
There's no information about a possible suspect, police say.
