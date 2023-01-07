Man Shot, Killed Outside Navy Yard Metro Station

A man was shot and killed just outside the entrance to the Navy Yard Metro station Saturday, police said.

D.C. police were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. A large police presence blocked off several streets in Navy Yard as authorities investigated.

The victim’s name has not been released.

A man who lives in the area said he's saddened and disappointed to see another act of violence in Navy Yard.

“It seems like the neighborhood is a little bit more dangerous, especially now. I have a daughter. We just had a child. So, I think about her as well and her safety," he said. "That block right there, you try to avoid it. You know, not at all times, but you don't go there as often as you used to."

Police have not said what led to the gunfire or if it was targeted. They also have not released any information on a possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.