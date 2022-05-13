Man Shot, Killed on 14th Street in Columbia Heights

A man was fatally shot on 14th Street NW in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood overnight Friday, police say.

Surveillance video shows the man walking down the sidewalk as two people dressed in dark clothes cross the street and begin to chase him. Then, the pair run after the victim across 14th Street.

Just before a Metrobus pulls up to the intersection in the 3700 bock of 14th Street, the victim runs back across the street and manages to get onboard after being shot.

That’s where officers found him about 1:43 a.m. Police said he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took him to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police have not yet named the victim.

The killing is D.C.'s 70th homicide of the year.

"People are concerned about safety. Nobody more concerned than we are in the government in making sure that we are doing everything humanly possible to drive the numbers down," Mayor Muriel Bowser told News4 Friday when asked about gun violence in the city.

Officers returned to the scene Friday afternoon to collect more evidence. A Metropolitan Police Department nearby might also offer more clues.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 anonymously.