Man Shot, Killed Near Kennedy Center, Rock Creek Pkwy Shut Down: Police

A man was found fatally shot near the Kennedy Center in Northwest D.C. Friday, and the investigation has blocked Rock Creek Parkway, police and fire officials said.

Police were responding to the 2700 block of F Street about 7:30 a.m. Several police vehicles and officers were seen near entrances to the garage underneath the performing arts center.

Multiple sources told News4 that the victim has died. Information on their identity was not immediately released.

Southbound and northbound lanes of Rock Creek Parkway at Virginia Avenue NW are blocked, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program.

An extended closure is expected.

