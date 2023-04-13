Man Shot, Killed Inside McDonald's in Northeast DC

A man died after he was shot inside a McDonald’s in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

His name was not immediately released, and no arrests were immediately announced.

Officers were called to the restaurant in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE at about 6:20 p.m. The shooting victim was found inside and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A large area around the restaurant was shut down, News4 footage shows.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.