Man Shot, Killed in Southeast DC: Police

A man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was shot in the 3400 block of Stanton Road SE at around 8:05 a.m., police said.

Thirty-six-year-old Little Price Jr., of Bladensburg, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

It is unclear what led to the gunfire, and police did not provide more information on a search for the suspect.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411 anonymously.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.