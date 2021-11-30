Montgomery County

Man Shot, Killed in Silver Spring Apartment

By Pat Collins, News4 Reporter

A man was shot and killed at a Silver Spring apartment complex Tuesday morning, police say.

Officers found the man unconscious inside his third-floor Sprinc Parc apartment on Treetop Drive about 9 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they had some leads, but had not yet made an arrest as of Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators spent hours collecting evidence and information.

Police said they believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

No further information was released about the victim or potential suspect.

