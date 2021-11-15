Washington DC

Man Shot, Killed in Road Rage Incident on Benning Road in DC

At least three bullets went through the front windshield of an SUV, a photo of the scene shows

A man is dead after someone shot and killed him Monday during what police are calling a road rage incident in Northeast D.C.

Police officers found the victim at the scene in the 4400 block of Benning Road NE about 10 a.m.

A photo of the scene shows at least three bullet holes in the front windshield of a white SUV.

An assistant chief for the Metropolitan Police Department told News4 the shooting happened during an episode of road rage.

It is unclear at this time if police have identified a suspect and they have not released the name of the victim.

The killing marks the city's 198th homicide of the year. There were a total of 198 homicides in D.C. in 2020.

