Man Shot, Killed in Northeast DC Remembered as Loving Husband, Father, Employee

A wife and community are remembering a man who was shot in Northeast D.C. and died Sunday as a loving husband, father and longtime employee of a barbershop in the District.

Allia Musgrove holds back tears as she grieves the loss of her husband, 47-year-old Lou Musgrove.

"I’m devastated. And it’s tough," she said. "I just wish we had another 50 or more years together."

Lou Musgrove's family said he was visiting friends on the 400 block of W Street NE around 9:45 p.m. Friday night when the shooting occurred.

Police said someone opened fire and drove away in a grey car. Lou Musgrove was shot in the head and died at the hospital Sunday. Detectives are looking for three men.

"I was just praying that it wasn’t true or if it did happen, it wasn’t bad," Allia Musgrove said. "I just wish I could get him back."

The victim's mother wished she could wrap her head around the tragedy.

"I lost a son who was a good man," she said.

Lou Musgrove was also employed for 15 years at a Sharper Image Barber Shop on Georgia Avenue in Northwest D.C. His coworkers, friends and clients are going to also miss him.

Police urge anyone with information about this murder to call the Metropolitan Police Department.

If she could speak to the killers, Allia Musgrove said she would tell them they "stole a father, a great husband, and a friend."