Man Shot, Killed in Marlow Heights in Prince George's County

A man was shot and killed in Prince George’s County Sunday, police say.

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 4500 block of St. Barnabas Road in Marlow Heights, Maryland, around 7 p.m.

Once there, police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was unconscious and not breathing. They pronounced him dead on the scene.

The victim’s name has not been revealed.

There is no suspect in custody and officials did not provide a potential motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.