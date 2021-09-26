Marlow Heights

Man Shot, Killed in Marlow Heights in Prince George's County

By NBC Washington Staff

Police tape
Getty Images

A man was shot and killed in Prince George’s County Sunday, police say. 

Officers responded to a parking lot in the 4500 block of St. Barnabas Road in Marlow Heights, Maryland, around 7 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Once there, police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was unconscious and not breathing. They pronounced him dead on the scene. 

The victim’s name has not been revealed. 

Local

Suitland 4 hours ago

Three Juveniles Shot at Branch Avenue Metro Station in Suitland

washington football team 7 hours ago

Stock Report: The Market for the Washington Football Team Is Collapsing

There is no suspect in custody and officials did not provide a potential motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Marlow HeightsPRINCE GEORGES COUNTY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us