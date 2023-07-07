Man shot, killed in Fairfax County parking garage

One man is dead and another is in jail after a shooting in the parking garage of an apartment complex in Herndon, Virginia, police say.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, called 911 himself to report the shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 13,300 block of Launders Street, Fairfax County police said.

Officers found a 37-year-old man dead inside the garage at the Ovation at Arrowbrook apartment complex.

Detectives believe the two men got into an argument before the shooting and that the men "might be brothers."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police arrested the suspect.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.