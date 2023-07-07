Northern Virginia

Man shot, killed in Fairfax County parking garage

Police said the suspect and victim "might be brothers"

By Gina Cook

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

One man is dead and another is in jail after a shooting in the parking garage of an apartment complex in Herndon, Virginia, police say.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, called 911 himself to report the shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 13,300 block of Launders Street, Fairfax County police said.

Officers found a 37-year-old man dead inside the garage at the Ovation at Arrowbrook apartment complex.

Detectives believe the two men got into an argument before the shooting and that the men "might be brothers."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police arrested the suspect.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Northern VirginiaFairfax Countygun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us