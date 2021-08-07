Man Shot, Killed in Alexandria; Suspect Flees in Car, Police Say

A man was shot and killed in Alexandria, Virginia, Fairfax County Police said on Saturday.

Authorities said they were called by a neighbor who heard a disturbance and a gunshot to the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive at 8:47 p.m. There, first responders found a man in an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

Officers are on scene of a homicide investigation in the 7400 blk of Vernon Sq Dr, Alexandria section of FFX County. An adult man was found in an apartment w/an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body and pronounced deceased. Suspect left area in a car. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/0UXI6IcCzh — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 8, 2021

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the suspect left the area in what police believe was an older model dark grey Chevy Impala with damage to the passenger side, Fairfax police said.

Police said there had been a gathering in the apartment and that the shooter and victim were known to one another.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.