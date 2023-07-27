Man shot, killed at soccer field in Adams Morgan

A man was found shot and killed on a soccer field at an Adams Morgan recreation center Wednesday evening after a dispute, police said.

Police are looking for the gunman who opened fire in the busy Northwest, Washington, D.C., neighborhood outside the Marie Reed Community Center along 18th Street about 8:20 p.m. The shooting happened during a soccer game, but police don't believe it was related to the game.

Witnesses who had been playing soccer on the field told News4 they saw two men sitting under a tree overlooking the field before a gunshot.

One man calmly walked away and fled in a vehicle, a witness said, as bystanders rushed to help the victim.

The victim was unresponsive when police arrived and pronounced dead at the scene, D.C. police said. Their name was not immediately released. No other injuries were reported.

Acting Chief Pamela Smith, who was named the next Metropolitan Police Department leader earlier this month, gave the press an update near the crime scene.

She stressed that the men knew each other and the shooting was not random or related to the soccer game nearby. Smith said that witnesses didn't report hearing an argument leading up to the gunfire.

“This does not appear to be anything other than a dispute between two individuals,” Smith said. “There is no threat to public safety at this time.”