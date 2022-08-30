Man Shot, Killed at Hybla Valley Apartment Complex

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday afternoon, and a good Samaritan held down the suspect until police arrived, authorities say.

The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in the Hybla Valley area around 1 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds in his upper body at the Mount Vernon Square Apartments. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Just a few feet away from the victim, officers saw a good Samaritan was holding down the shooting suspect. Police arrested the suspect.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene, police said. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim were shooting at each other, but police say no one else was hurt.

Police have not identified the suspect and victim by name, but said that they are men in their 20s.

As for the good Samaritan, police said they’re glad they weren’t hurt after stepping in to help.

“We are certainly thankful, but we do not recommend that the public step in during dangerous situations. Our officers responded very quickly to the scene and were able to apprehend. So, luckily, this man was safe. But it was something that we thought we would bring forward as a good example of community service," said Katherine Hayek, the director of public affairs for the police department.

Fairfax County police said they plan to formally recognize the good Samaritan who stepped in and held down the suspected shooter.

