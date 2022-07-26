Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Man Shot Inside DC Hotel to Be Arrested on Child Sex Abuse Charges

Police in Baltimore County, Maryland, have issued an arrest warrant for James Weems Jr.

By Gina Cook

A man who was allegedly shot and injured by his wife at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Thursday now faces multiple charges in connection to the sexual abuse of children at a day care facility in Baltimore County, Maryland, police say.

Shanteari Weems, 50, told police she shot her husband, 57-year-old James Weems Jr., because he was sexually abusing children at a day care she runs in Owings Mills, according to police.

Baltimore County detectives began to investigate James Weems earlier in July after they learned about allegations that he sexually abused at least three children, police said Tuesday. James Weems faces multiple charges.

He remains hospitalized in police custody in D.C. pending extradition, police siad.

Baltimore County police said the day care facility is closed for the time being.

Shanteari Weems was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill.

Police found two guns in the room, along with letters Weems wrote apologizing to the children, saying she didn't know what was going on at the day care.

Shanteari Weems told police she's been married to James Weems for five years.

James Weems retired from Baltimore police in 2008 and has been working as a security specialist ever since.

Families who are concerned about potential sexual abuse can contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020.

