Man Shot in Head, Another in Arm in Columbia Heights

One man was shot in the head and another shot in the arm when two suspects fired at a group of people hanging out in D.C.'s Columbia Heights neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at 14th and Girard streets NW.

D.C. police said a group of men were hanging out on the corner when two men approached and opened fire.

One man who was shot in the head is in critical condition. A second man was shot in the arm. Medics took them both to a hospital.

Nearby, the AppleTree Early Learning Public Charter School, an early childhood education center, was put on lockdown, police said.

"You talk about particularly in this area where we have children coming from school.

It's very concerning to us. It's concerning to the community. We will continue to deploy and we will continue to work very hard to get those illegal guns off the street," Assistant Chief Morgan Kane told News4.

