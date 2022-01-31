Man Shot in Georgetown

A man was shot and critically injured Monday evening at a busy intersection in Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood, police say.

D.C. police and firefighters responded to the shooting at 33rd and M streets NW about 6:15 p.m.

The man was unconscious and not breathing, police said. He has life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if he was transported to a hospital.

Police have shut down 3200 through 3400 blocks of M Street NW between Wisconsin Avenue and the Key Bridge and the 1200 block of Potomac Street NW between Prospect and M streets NW.

Several businesses in the area told News4 by phone they heard gunfire.

