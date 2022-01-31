Man Killed in ‘Targeted' Georgetown Shooting, Search for Gunman Ongoing

A man was shot and killed Monday evening at a busy intersection of Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown neighborhood, police said.

The man's name and age were not immediately released.

The rush-hour shooting terrified people in the area, which is an international destination with high-end shops and restaurants. M Street also is a major commuter artery for drivers and bus riders headed between D.C. and Virginia.

"I work here and I live here, and it’s really sad to see this kind of violence here in such a wonderful neighborhood,” one man told News4. “It’s bad for business, it’s bad for tourism and it’s bad for D.C.”

D.C. police and firefighters responded to a report of a stabbing and shooting at 33rd and M streets NW about 6:15 p.m.

A man was found shot, unconscious and not breathing, police said. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead, Chief of Police Robert Contee III said.

The police chief said it appeared the victim was sitting on a retaining wall when a man shot him for an unknown reason. Contee called the shooting "targeted."

The shooter, believed to also be a man, was not immediately found and may be hurt.

"We believe that our suspect, in this case, may have suffered some type of injury, so we're asking for the public to assist us in reviewing any video or footage of cameras they might have," Contee said.

He asked people who live in the 1200 or 1300 blocks of 33rd Street to check any security footage they have.

Though police believe only one person opened fire, they said the shooter may have walked off with another person. No gun was recovered.

A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood as police sought the shooter.

Officers roped off several blocks of busy M Street and neighboring streets, leaving people stuck at restaurants and unable to reach their cars.

Contee offered his condolences to the family of the victim and said authorities will interview witnesses.

Stay with NBC Washington for updates on this developing story.