Man Shot in Culmore Area of Fairfax County, Search for Gunman Ongoing

A man was shot and wounded in the Culmore neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday, and the search for the shooter is ongoing.

The broad-daylight shooting marks the second shooting in the area within days.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Glen Carlyn Drive, just west of Bailey’s Crossroads, after 1 p.m. Fairfax County police say a man in his 20s was walking through a parking lot when he was shot in the leg.

Police say surveillance footage shows the shooter walk in a 7-Eleven store, leave and walk past the victim in the parking lot. The two men appear to briefly exchange words, and then the suspect — also a man in his 20s — pulls out a gun and shoots the victim in the leg.

It was unclear whether the men know each other.

Detectives are interviewing dozens of people who were in the area at the time.

A trailer with surveillance cameras was placed in the 7-Eleven parking lot. Police said the store contracted a company to put the cameras there about two months ago. Every 15 minutes or so, audio can be heard announcing that the parking lot is being recorded. The hope is to deter crime.

Two people were shot nearby on Sunday, with one D.C. man killed. Another shooting occurred on April 17; police said it was gang-related. There’s no indication, though, that the shootings are connected, and police do not believe the shooting Wednesday had any link to gangs.

