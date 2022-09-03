Man Shot Fireworks at People and Maryland Home

A man was charged 18 times after firing fireworks at individuals in a Maryland home and resisting arrest, authorities say.

Deputies responded to two separate incidents, a hit-and-run, and a possible armed robbery, in the 15600 and 15800 Blocks of Old Frederick Road in Emmitsburg, Maryland at 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, the driver of the suspected hit-and-run, Aaron Dove, 43, of Emmitsburg was firing fireworks from his car at individuals and a house. Dove ignored the deputies and went south on Old Frederick Road.

At approx. 1:15 a.m., today, we responded to two separate incidents in the 15600/15800 blocks of Old Frederick Road, Emmitsburg, for a hit-and-run collision and a possible armed robbery in-progress.



According to witnesses and victims at the scene, Dove had been to the home several times that evening. They said he shot a roman candle at an individual, striking him in the chest, the individual then grabbed the roman candle to push it away, before Dove drove over the victim's foot.

The victim was not injured by the firework, police said.

Another witness said Dove hit a car parked in front of a neighbor’s house. Deputies later found notable damage on the car.

Dove was wearing a tactical vest and helmet during the incident. Deputies said he resisted arrest and they used tasers, pepper spray, sponge rounds and stop sticks before they were able to remove him from his car and place him into custody.

Illegal fireworks, a pellet gun, an open can of pellets, an air pistol, an air long gun, knives and aerial fireworks were found in his car.

Dove received 18 charges and six traffic citations including assault, reckless endangerment and fireworks discharge without a permit.

If anyone has any additional information they are asked to call 301-600-1046.