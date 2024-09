A man was shot in an armed robbery in Arlington's Ballston neighborhood on Sunday, police said.

The robbery happened along the 800 block of N. Glebe Road near Interstate 66.

The victim was shot at least one time during the crime, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said four people fled the scene in a vehicle. A description of the car or additional information about what led to the robbery was not immediately available.