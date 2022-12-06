Man Shot Dead on Sidewalk in Hybla Valley Area of Fairfax County

A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night, and neighbors say they're concerned for their safety.

One resident found 26-year-old Jordan Summers injured and lying on the sidewalk at the Colchester Towne Condominiums on Audubon Avenue about 8 p.m. Medics who arrived a short time later declared him dead.

Resident Rachel Meade told News4 she saw Summers after he was shot and it was her friend who called 911 for help.

"He was just laying there … with a gun casing next to him," Meade said.

She said it appeared the victim was shot in the head.

"It's definitely terrifying considering our boys walk past that spot every day to and from school," Meade said.

Residents in the area heard what sounded like gunshots before 8 p.m., police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information to call 703-246-7800. To submit information anonymously, people can call 1-866-411-TIPS or text FCCS plus the tip to 847411.