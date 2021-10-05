Man Shot by Police After Barricade Situation in Northeast DC

A man involved in an hours-long barricade situation in Northeast D.C. was shot by police Tuesday, authorities said.

D.C. police said they were called to the Unit block of McDonald Street NE around noon for a report of a person suffering a mental health crisis.

Police said the man refused to leave his home and a stand-off ensued.

Around 5 p.m., police shot the man outside the home. He was taken to hospital in unknown condition.

News4 is working to confirm more details about why the man was shot. Police believe he was armed with a machete and possibly a pellet gun.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.