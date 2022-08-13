Man Shot By Officer Twice in Southeast DC

A police officer shot a man twice after he refused to drop his gun, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called at 7 p.m. Friday to a domestic assault. The shooting took place in the area of 2000 block of Mississippi Avenue SE D.C.

Police say the suspect in the domestic assault brutally assaulted a woman inside a home on Savannah Street nearby where the shooting took place. The man was armed with a gun when an argument escalated into assault.

Officer Involved Shooting: 2000 block of Mississippi Ave SE | On-scene briefing will be provided w/ details of the incident. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 12, 2022

When police arrived on the scene the suspect fled and pulled out a gun. The officer who shot the suspect said he shot the man when he refused to drop his weapon.

“The officer gave multiple, multiple commands for this same individual to drop the firearm, this individual did not comply, the officer discharged at least one shot striking the subject,” MPD Assistant Chief, Andre Wright said. “The officer then began to give more multiple commands to this individual to drop the firearm, he would not drop the firearm, the officer then discharged his weapon one more time, striking him a second time."

The suspect’s weapon was recovered by police. He is being treated at the hospital for not life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

The police said they are in the process of reviewing the body camera footage. The officer who shot the suspect is on administrative leave.