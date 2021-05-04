Man Shot by FBI Outside CIA Headquarters Died

The man shot by an FBI agent outside CIA headquarters in Virginia Monday night died, according to the FBI.

A senior law enforcement official said Roy Gordon Cole Jr. drove up to the checkpoint at headquarters in Langley and would not move, NBC News has learned.

After a long effort to get him to move, Cole got out of the car claiming to be carrying a bomb and holding something that looked like it might be a device, and the FBI shot him, the official said.

No explosives were found, the official said.

“The subject involved in the shooting incident outside CIA Headquarters at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital,” the FBI said in a statement Tuesday. “The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent. The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene. As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia confirmed it has Cole’s body and is investigating the exact cause and manner of death.

Cole was known to the CIA, either because he tried to get into headquarters before or had frequent contact with the CIA, the official said.