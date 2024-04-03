Man shot by DC officer on Bladensburg Road is charged with gun crimes

A man who was shot by a D.C. officer on Bladensburg Road NE on Monday was arrested on charges including gun crimes, police said in an update.

Deion Hinnant, 31, of Northeast, was shot and then arrested for alleged assault on an officer, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered gun and ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Police say investigators with the Violent Crime Suppression Division’s Robbery Suppression Unit were in the 2100 block of Bladensburg Road NE when they saw an altercation.

They got out of their cruiser and tried to stop a man who they saw with a gun. The man ran and investigators ran after him. Investigators yelled for him to show his hands.

“The man did not comply and appeared to turn towards the investigators. At that time, an MPD investigator discharged their firearm multiple times, striking the man,” police said in a statement.

Hinnant was shot in the 2200 block of Bladensburg Road, police said. Investigators provided aid and DC Fire and EMS took him to a hospital with serious injuries.

A gun that police say belonged to Hinnant was found.

Investigators involved with the shooting were placed on administrative leave, per MPD policy. An investigation is underway by the MPD Internal Affairs Division’s Force Investigations Team. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will independently review the case, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is assisting.

In a news conference after the shooting, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons told reporters that members of the Robbery Suppression Unit were assigned to “go out and get illegal guns off the street, encounter folks that are bad actors in community, and they were doing exactly what they were asked to do.”

#Update: Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons provides an update regarding the officer-involved shooting in the 2200 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. pic.twitter.com/4IJeSwhRkp — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 2, 2024

The investigators’ body-worn cameras were activated.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Hinnant has a lawyer.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.