DC Police

Man Shot by Officer in SW DC Apartment Dies: Police

The man brandished a firearm, then an officer shot him, police say

By Shomari Stone and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man shot by police after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and an officer in a Southwest D.C. apartment has died, police say.

Terrance Maurice Parker, of Southeast D.C., was taken to a hospital after the shooting Friday then pronounced dead, police say.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in an apartment building near Arena Stage and the Southwest Waterfront Metro Station about 9 p.m. were interviewing a man and a woman, police said.

Parker “suddenly” took out a gun and pointed at the woman and one of the officers, then an officer shot him, police say. On Saturday, police released a photo of the gun.

Police say officers gave first aid to Parker until medical help arrived.

The officers involved are on administrative leave, per policy. They have not been identified.

Local

Coronavirus in DC 2 hours ago

DC Loosens Mask, Self-Quarantine Rules for Vaccinated People in New Order

crash 5 hours ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Fiery Crash on Beltway in Prince George's

Body-worn camera footage is under review, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with NBCWashington.com for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

DC Policepolice shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us