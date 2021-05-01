Man Shot by Officer in SW DC Apartment Dies: Police

A man shot by police after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and an officer in a Southwest D.C. apartment has died, police say.

Terrance Maurice Parker, of Southeast D.C., was taken to a hospital after the shooting Friday then pronounced dead, police say.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in an apartment building near Arena Stage and the Southwest Waterfront Metro Station about 9 p.m. were interviewing a man and a woman, police said.

Parker “suddenly” took out a gun and pointed at the woman and one of the officers, then an officer shot him, police say. On Saturday, police released a photo of the gun.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, April 30, 2021, on the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest.



Police say officers gave first aid to Parker until medical help arrived.

The officers involved are on administrative leave, per policy. They have not been identified.

Body-worn camera footage is under review, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

