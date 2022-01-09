Man Hurt After Shooting Reported at Shaw-Howard U Metro Station: WMATA

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Shaw-Howard U Metro station in D.C. and found a man shot Sunday, authorities said.

Metro transit police responded at around 7:45 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the station platform, a WMATA spokesperson said.

The victim was transported conscious and alert with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, the spokesperson said.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to locate a suspect.

Due to the police activity, Green and Yellow line trains are single-tracking between U Street and Mt Vernon Square stations, bypassing Shaw-Howard U. Shuttle bus service is being provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.