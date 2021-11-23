Man Found Shot at DC Gas Station Marks 200th Homicide This Year: Police

A man was shot and found dead at a gas station in Southeast Washington, D.C., late Monday, marking the District’s 200th homicide this year, police said.

D.C. hasn’t hit 200 homicides since 2004, according to Metropolitan Police Department data.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting was reported at a Shell gas station in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, police said.

Officers found a man fatally shot, police said.

That shooting appears to be connected to another outbreak of gunfire that left a man injured at Galveston Street and South Capitol Street. He is expected to be okay, police said.

D.C. reported 166 homicides in 2019 and 198 in 2020, a nearly 20% increase, according to police data.

The D.C. police officer's union issued a statement on the homicide count, sounding an alarm about crime rates and criticizing the city council for efforts to reduce police funding.

More than 400 officers have left the police department since June 2020, the union says.

“Police officers are hamstrung, if not altogether unable to do the impactful and necessary tasks needed to confiscate illegal weapons, apprehend violent criminals and protect communities,” the statement said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.