A man was shot and killed on a Metrobus in Montgomery County Friday evening.

The shooting took place about 7:45 p.m. on a Z6 bus on Lockwood Drive in the White Oak area.

It appears two people had an altercation that led to the shooting, Metro Transit Police said.

The suspect fled the scene.

