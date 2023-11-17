Man shot and killed off New York Avenue NE

A man died after he was found shot off New York Avenue NE on Thursday evening, authorities said.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Police and medics were called to the busy intersection of New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road NE at about 5:20 p.m. At a gas station, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives were called. No information on a suspect or possible motive was immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

News4 footage shows a large police response and a major impact on traffic in the area.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.