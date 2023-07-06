Man shot and killed inside apartment in Montgomery Co.

A man was found shot and killed in an apartment Wednesday evening in Silver Spring, Maryland, police say, one of several recent incidents at the White Oak community.

Officers arrived at the apartment in the 11500 block of Lockwood Drive just before 10 p.m. and found the man with several gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Police tried life-saving measures while waiting for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, but the man died at the scene.

His identity was not immediately released.

Francisco Carballo who lives directly across from the building said he sees a lot happening in the neighborhood from his front porch.

“The incidents are happening very often, crime is rising in this area,” Carballo said in Spanish.

He is in Maryland visiting his daughter for a couple of months and worries about what will happen when he leaves.

“She's told me about the incidents that have happened, and you worry about the situation,” he said.

Other neighbors were hesitant to talk on camera but agreed with Francisco that crime is increasing in the community.

In February, a man was shot and killed on a Metrobus on Lockwood Drive. Last month a teen was shot at block party nearby.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.