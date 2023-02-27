Man Shot and Killed in Temple Hills: Police

Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland.
Officers found a man fatally shot outside a home in the 3700 block of Dunlap Street around noon, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This homicide was less than two miles from the shooting of a security guard at DMV All Skate Social on Thursday.
Police said it's too early to say if the two killings are connected.