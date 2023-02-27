Prince George's County

Man Shot and Killed in Temple Hills: Police

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Officers found a man fatally shot outside a home in the 3700 block of Dunlap Street around noon, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This homicide was less than two miles from the shooting of a security guard at DMV All Skate Social on Thursday.

Police said it's too early to say if the two killings are connected.

Charles County Feb 25

Middle School Student Hospitalized for Possible Overdose in Charles County

Calvert County Feb 24

Amazon Delivery Driver Struck and Killed Dog on Maryland Couple's Driveway

This article tagged under:

Prince George's Countygun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us