Man Shot and Killed in Temple Hills: Police

Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Sunday in Temple Hills, Maryland.

Officers found a man fatally shot outside a home in the 3700 block of Dunlap Street around noon, police said.

FATAL SHOOTING: We are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 3700 Blk of Dunlap Street in Temple Hills. pic.twitter.com/9MdqkSxCfl — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 26, 2023

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This homicide was less than two miles from the shooting of a security guard at DMV All Skate Social on Thursday.

Police said it's too early to say if the two killings are connected.