Southeast DC

Man shot and killed along Alabama Ave. in Congress Heights

Southeast D.C. residents are condemning the violence.

By Jessica Albert

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. Metro Police are searching for a car that may be connected to a fatal shooting that happened in Southeast D.C. Saturday afternoon that left one man dead.

Investigators believe it's connected to a shooting that killed a man in Southeast D.C. Saturday night.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"I just ask people in DC, just put down the guns and stop the violence for our peoples," said Quincy Williams, a Southeast D.C. resident.

It happened at the intersection of 13th and Alabama Ave. Southeast, steps away from the Congress Heights Metro.

On the scene was a black car with bullet holes in the driver's side window.

Police say when they got here they found the victim shot, unconscious and not breathing. He died at the hospital.

"We need more policing,” said another resident who asked to stay anonymous. They need to hire more.”

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington DC 10 hours ago

Teen killed, 1 adult injured in Southeast DC shooting

Crime and Courts Oct 25

‘Get our cats back': Stolen BMW recovered; owners 3 cats still missing

People in the area condemned the recent violence.

"The young men and the young women need their elders to help guide them and get them off the corners and into programs," said Aundrea Perry-Isler, a Southeast D.C. resident.

A day earlier, another shooting took place at 2800 block of Langston Place. A teen and an adult were shot.

The teen, 16-year-old Darren Johnson, did not survive.

No arrests have been made in that shooting yet.

“The gun violence in D.C. is crazy, man. It needs to come to a cease,” Williams said. “We need to get everything under control. I feel like we need more security in our communities.”

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a car of interest in this shooting. Anyone who knows anything about it is being asked to give them a call.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Southeast DCGun violence
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us