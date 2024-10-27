Man shot and killed along Alabama Ave. in Congress Heights

D.C. Metro Police are searching for a car that may be connected to a fatal shooting that happened in Southeast D.C. Saturday afternoon that left one man dead.

Investigators believe it's connected to a shooting that killed a man in Southeast D.C. Saturday night.

"I just ask people in DC, just put down the guns and stop the violence for our peoples," said Quincy Williams, a Southeast D.C. resident.

It happened at the intersection of 13th and Alabama Ave. Southeast, steps away from the Congress Heights Metro.

On the scene was a black car with bullet holes in the driver's side window.

Police say when they got here they found the victim shot, unconscious and not breathing. He died at the hospital.

"We need more policing,” said another resident who asked to stay anonymous. They need to hire more.”

People in the area condemned the recent violence.

"The young men and the young women need their elders to help guide them and get them off the corners and into programs," said Aundrea Perry-Isler, a Southeast D.C. resident.

A day earlier, another shooting took place at 2800 block of Langston Place. A teen and an adult were shot.

The teen, 16-year-old Darren Johnson, did not survive.

No arrests have been made in that shooting yet.

“The gun violence in D.C. is crazy, man. It needs to come to a cease,” Williams said. “We need to get everything under control. I feel like we need more security in our communities.”

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a car of interest in this shooting. Anyone who knows anything about it is being asked to give them a call.

