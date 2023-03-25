Fairfax Co. Police Searching for Suspect in Fatal Shooting

A man has died after a shooting in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Saturday, police say.

Officers found a man in an apartment with a gunshot wound in the 10400 block of Viera Lane off Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County Police Department said. Police first reported the shooting at about 8:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police. His identity was not immediately released.

Officers are looking for a man seen running from the area. He is described as being in his 20s with long black hair and wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act and believe the suspect knows the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.