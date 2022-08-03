Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland

A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020.

Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.

Maher gave him all the money in the register -- $249.69 -- and Collins shot her in the head, prosecutors said. She died at the scene.

Surveillance video and DNA evidence linked Collins to the murder, prosecutors said. Collins confessed to the robbery and shooting during the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A jury convicted Collins in May of first-degree murder and related charges.

"Collins permanently erased a life from this earth," Charles County State's Attorney Tony Covington said. "In my view, when you take someone’s life as this defendant did, you should forfeit your right to live the rest of your life as a free man. So, the sentence was fair and reasonable.”

Maher was a mother of four who was married to her high school sweetheart. She and her husband went to Seneca Valley High School in Germantown. They went their separate ways but later reconnected, a family member told News4.