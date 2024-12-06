Man sentenced in deadly Montgomery County crash

A man was sentenced to spend eight years in prison for leading police on a chase in Montgomery County, Maryland, and crashing a car, killing the boy that was riding next to him.

Antoine Randall, 20, pleaded guilty in September to vehicular manslaughter, fleeing and eluding a marked police vehicle by failing to stop and failing to return or remain at the scene of an accident.

Police said Randall wouldn't stop when officers tried to pull him over on Dec. 13, 2023. Then, his white 2016 Nissan Maxima hit a marked police cruiser as it drove off.

Randall lost control of the Nissan on Georgia Avenue as police chased him. At one point, he hit a median and the car went airborne, hitting a Toyota Corolla and Honda Pilot that were going the opposite direction.

A juvenile passenger in Randall's car died in the crash. He was never publicly identified.

Four other people were hurt in the crash. Two people had serious injuries and two people had minor injuries, police said. Police said at the time that all four people were expected to survive.

Video of the scene showed a car lying on its left side with the roof smashed in, with a white sneaker alongside it. The front of a second car was badly crumpled. Debris and destroyed car parts were strewn across the roadway.

After his release from prison, Randall be on supervised probation for five years.

